Balch Springs Police Make Two Big Murder Arrests

BALCH SPRINGS - Police made two big arrests this week, both involving murder suspects.

The first involves a 16-year-old.

Police believe he shot and killed Robert Eames just a day after Christmas after Eames heard his car alarm go off and went outside to check on it.

Another man was with the 16-year-old at the time, but police say he's being used as a witness.

Eames's wife had given birth to their son just five days before he was killed.

A different suspect was arrested after a police chase in Dallas.

Joe Gutierrez is accused of killing a man and injuring two others at a Balch Springs home on Woodbury Road.

A second person was also detained after the chase, but police haven't said if they're involved with the murder.