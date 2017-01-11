× You Can Donate a Kidney Through Your Belly Button!

FORT WORTH — Donating a kidney has now become so advanced, it’s super easy on the donor — especially if you’re giving the gift of life in Fort Worth.

One tiny cut in the belly button, which leaves a hidden scar, is all it takes these days to save a life. Doctors at Medical City Fort Worth, led by Dr. Sameh Fayek, recently performed the hospital’s first nephrectomy (surgical removal of a kidney) with the new procedure. The patient undergoing the single incision laparoscopic surgery, or SILS, was donating to a family member.

“After the incision heals, most of it is hidden within the V-shaped area of the belly button,” Dr. Fayek said. “In addition to the cosmetic appeal of this procedure, it potentially means a shorter hospital stay, less pain and a faster recovery for the organ donor, allowing them to get back to their life more quickly.”

Only a handful of transplant centers in the U.S. offer the procedure; DFW is fortunate to have several in that group.

With more than 100,000 on the waiting list for a kidney in the U.S., doctors are hoping these advances will encourage more people to become organ donors.

See? They’re not just for piercing and gathering lint.

Here’s how to find out more about how to become an organ donor. ❤