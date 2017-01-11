This Fake iTunes Receipt Will Steal Your Credit Card Information

An email imitating an iTunes receipt is stealing personal and credit card information.

This email notifies users that they have purchased a monthly subscription to a Netflix 1S Plan for $35.99. At the end of the email, a link gives the option to cancel the subscription.

The link directs victims to a website that will save iTunes credentials after they’ve logged in. Phishers then have access to accounts and personal information.

It’s advised not to follow the link if you receive this email. Report it to reportphishing@apple.com and delete it.