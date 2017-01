Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A Fort Worth man accused of killing his wife and infant son is back in Texas this morning.

Craig Vandewege has been awaiting extradition from Colorado ever since he was arrested there last month. His wife and son were killed on December 15th.

Vandewege became a suspect after a co-worker reportedly told police he made comments about hearing voices in his head urging him to kill his wife.

He's now being held on a $1 million bond.

His first court appearance is set for tomorrow.