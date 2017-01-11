Major Moves: Study Says Dallas, Irving Best Place To Live After Graduating College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- Considering you can't live in college dorms forever, finding a place to settle down isn't cheap. Researchers over at GoodCall says home is right around the corner.

In fact, Irving and Dallas top their list for the 2017 Best Cities for New Grads.

Big D came in at #9, while Irving takes the #4 spot.

What makes the Dallas suburb, of all places, better than major cities across the U.S.?

Well, according to researchers, the average rent only costs a little more than 25% of the average household income. On top of that, the annual salary for a graduate holding a BA usually totals $53,000.

As for Dallas, besides being the greatest city ever, the study points out that major companies like AT&T, Southwest Airlines and more make for tons of well-paid entry-level gigs.

So, if you're ready to spread your wings and fly away from Momma's nest -- consider those two places.

Oh, and don't forget to let Sallie Mae know about your new address.