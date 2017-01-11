Holy Bust! Pope Francis Preaches Women Can Breastfeed In Church, Public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VATICAN CITY -- For a while now, some people have shamed women for breastfeeding in public.

Now, The Pope's taken the controversial topic to church! Pope Francis encouraged all moms to take care of their babies whenever and wherever they need to.

During his latest Sunday sermon, he reportedly preached, "you mothers go ahead and breastfeed without fear. Just like the Virgin Mary nursed Jesus."

Well, there's been a handful of people, besides the Pope, standing up for breastfeeding moms everywhere.

One artist created this statue of Angelina Jolie nursing. Another woman just made the first breastfeeding Barbie in support of moms everywhere.

Now ... It's the Pope speaking out in hopes of nipping this whole nurse talk in the ... Bust!