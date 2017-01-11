Glenn Beck Dismissed from “Clock Boy” Defamation Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING- A defamation suit filed on behalf of Irving's own "clock boy" is quickly dwindling.

Ahmed Mohamed's father sued several media outlets for defamation last year after his son was arrested for bringing a "homemade clock" to school.

Earlier this week, a judge dismissed several of those outlets from the suit, including Glenn Beck and his TV network, The Blaze.

Fox News and political commentator, Ben Ferguson, have also been dismissed, and now the Mohameds owe $82 thousand in legal fees.

Irving mayor, Beth Van Dine, is still a defendant in the case, but she's challenging it.

Civil rights suits filed against Irving ISD, the school's principal, a the city of Irving are still pending.