Fashion Influencers Slaying the DFW

From minimalist to fun, eccentric style, Dallas is full of style influencing bloggers and YouTubers slaying around the Metroplex.

Lauren Vandiver

Blog: Vandi Fair

Lauren Vandiver’s style is colorful and fun. She’s been featured in The Huffington Post, Disney Style and The Blog Issue.

Ashley Nicole Meza

Not Yeezy! Now on my blog ➡️ #ashesintofashion.blogspot.com 📸 @danielmeza36 #dallasblogger http://liketk.it/2q5w7 @liketoknow.it #liketkit boots @publicdesire sweater stole from Daniel 😜 A photo posted by Ashley Nichole Meza | Dallas (@ashleymeza_) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Blog: Ashes Into Fashion

YouTube Channel: Ashley Meza

Ashley’s YouTube channel is full of makeup tutorials, how-to styling ideas and hauls as well as funny vlogs.

Natalie & Sarah



Blog: We The Birds

Natalie and Sarah not only bring the sea foam hair and miminalist style of We The Birds, but tasty, custom made macarons.

Ciara Anderson

YouTube Channel: Aye Ciara

Ciara is a student at The University of Texas at Arlington that brings plenty of style and hair inspiration. Her channel features not only fashion but travel and beauty.

Misty Dawn

Good Morning! 📺 Today's the big day! Tune into Fashion Fix on @cw33dfw KDAF, NewsFix at 5p and NewsFix at 9p for Holiday outfit inspo!! 🎄🎉🎄🎉 @rock_elle #fashionfix A photo posted by Misty Dawn (@heelsandhugs) on Dec 16, 2016 at 6:18am PST

Blog: Heels and Hugs

Misty always knows what to wear to every occasion. With the help of Heels and Hugs, we were fashion ready for all of our festivities over the holidays.

Marrica Evans

Blog: Flaunt Your Fro

Youtube Channel: Flaunt Your Fro

Style influencer, photographer and hair goals, Marrica Evans is the mastermind behind Flaunt Your Fro. Followers can find natural hair tutorials, beauty and style inspiration.

Fabiola Fabela

Glamour recently had an article on top 18 fashion trends to leave in 2016…but idk if I can ditch the off the shoulder just yet 🙃 ( also should've worn leggings today because my jeans popped off ) #2017isalreadypoppin A photo posted by Fabiola Fabela (@fabfabela) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:05pm PST

Blog: Fab Fabela

From California to the Big D, Fab Fabela strut her style throughout the Metroplex. Her Instagram page is full of flat lays and chic looks.

Melody Sours

That old school feeling! #whatmelodywore A photo posted by Melody Sours (@blingaholic88) on Dec 12, 2016 at 5:00am PST

Blog: Blingaholic88

If you love print combinations and color, following Melody Sours is a must. She definitely gives style inspiration with her sparkle, heels and accessories.

Sarah Marshall

Baby it's cold-er outside 😯…I'm such a warm weather gal but this light pink jacket is keeping me nice and warm for now! 💗 📸: @madisonkatlinphotography A photo posted by Sarah Marshall (@gracemeetsglam) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:30am PST

Sarah Marshall shows her followers that every girl must have grace and style in order to be glamorous.

Blog: Grace Meets Glam

Francois

Blog: Hello Francois

Can’t forget about the guys! Francois offers modern style with Dallas lifestyle and travel on his blog.

Vanessa

Blog: Vanessa In Dallas

Vanessa’s classy and sophisticated style matches perfectly with her business savvy lifestyle. A full time marketing director by day, her followers will find style inspiration, DIYs and even recipes.

Devoreaux

The most wonderful fairy tale is life itself ✨ Shop this super chic look here http://liketk.it/2q3Ll @liketoknow.it #liketkit A photo posted by Devoreaux (@thepreppursuit) on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:55am PST

Blog: The Prep Pursuit

YouTube Channel: The Prep Pursuit

If you love classic, preppy style, Devoreaux is the blogger to follow. She also shares etiquette and culture tips.

Summer

Sharing all of our trip pics & deets on the blog today!!😍 One last day of relaxing & it's back to work & school for me tomorrow🙄Hope everyone had an awesome start to the new year yesterday!! A photo posted by Styled by Summer (@styledxsummer) on Jan 2, 2017 at 9:45am PST

Blog: Styled by Summer

A student at Texas A&M, Summer’s dream is to work in the fashion or beauty marketing industry. She shares beauty secrets, fashion finds and tips on her blog.