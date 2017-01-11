Fashion Influencers Slaying the DFW

Posted 3:54 pm, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 04:27PM, January 11, 2017

From minimalist to fun, eccentric style, Dallas is full of style influencing bloggers and YouTubers slaying around the Metroplex.

Lauren Vandiver

Getting everything squared away for the week this Monday😉 and I noticed my fave faux leather jacket is now 50% off in black + its in stock in all sizes in this gorgeous cognac hue + a really pretty blush color too!🙌🏼❤ This sleeveless high-low sweater was also just restocked! 👌🏼 It's the perfect sweater you can wear now with a jacket + later in the spring time! 😊 Wishing everyone a happy Monday! Shop this entire outfit by clicking on the link in my bio or by registering your email with @liketoknow.it and liking this photo.😊 You can also get the shopping sheets by directly copying this link into your browser 👉🏼 http://liketk.it/2q5gP ✨ #ltkunder100 #ltksalealert #liketkit // 📸 by @angiegarciaphoto ❤

A photo posted by Lauren Vandiver – Vandi Fair (@vandifair) on

 

Blog: Vandi Fair

Lauren Vandiver’s style is colorful and fun. She’s been featured in The Huffington Post,  Disney Style and The Blog Issue.

Ashley Nicole Meza

 

BlogAshes Into Fashion

YouTube Channel: Ashley Meza

Ashley’s YouTube channel is full of makeup tutorials, how-to styling ideas and hauls as well as funny vlogs.

Natalie & Sarah


Blog: We The Birds

Natalie and Sarah not only bring the sea foam hair and miminalist style of We The Birds, but tasty, custom made macarons.

Ciara Anderson

 

YouTube Channel: Aye Ciara

Ciara is a student at The University of Texas at Arlington that brings plenty of style and hair inspiration. Her channel features not only fashion but travel and beauty.

Misty Dawn

 

Blog: Heels and Hugs

Misty always knows what to wear to every occasion. With the help of Heels and Hugs, we were fashion ready for all of our festivities over the holidays.

Marrica Evans

 

BlogFlaunt Your Fro

Youtube Channel: Flaunt Your Fro

Style influencer,  photographer and hair goals, Marrica Evans is the mastermind behind Flaunt Your Fro. Followers can find natural hair tutorials, beauty and style inspiration.

Fabiola Fabela

 

Blog: Fab Fabela

From California to the Big D, Fab Fabela strut her style throughout the Metroplex. Her Instagram page is full of flat lays and chic looks.

Melody Sours

That old school feeling! #whatmelodywore

A photo posted by Melody Sours (@blingaholic88) on

 

Blog: Blingaholic88

If you love print combinations and color, following Melody Sours is a must. She definitely gives style inspiration with her sparkle, heels and accessories.

Sarah Marshall

Sarah Marshall shows her followers that every girl must have grace and style in order to be glamorous.

Blog: Grace Meets Glam

Francois

 

Blog: Hello Francois

Can’t forget about the guys! Francois offers modern style with Dallas lifestyle and travel on his blog.

Vanessa

 

Blog: Vanessa In Dallas

Vanessa’s classy and sophisticated style matches perfectly with her business savvy lifestyle. A full time marketing director by day, her followers will find style inspiration, DIYs and even recipes.

Devoreaux

 

Blog: The Prep Pursuit

YouTube Channel: The Prep Pursuit

If you love classic, preppy style, Devoreaux is the blogger to follow. She also shares etiquette and culture tips.

Summer

 

Blog: Styled by Summer

A student at Texas A&M, Summer’s dream is to work in the fashion or beauty marketing industry. She shares beauty secrets, fashion finds and tips on her blog.