Fashion Influencers Slaying the DFW

From minimalist to fun, eccentric style, Dallas is full of style influencing bloggers and YouTubers slaying around the Metroplex.
Lauren Vandiver
Getting everything squared away for the week this Monday😉 and I noticed my fave faux leather jacket is now 50% off in black + its in stock in all sizes in this gorgeous cognac hue + a really pretty blush color too!🙌🏼❤ This sleeveless high-low sweater was also just restocked! 👌🏼 It's the perfect sweater you can wear now with a jacket + later in the spring time! 😊
Blog: Vandi Fair
Lauren Vandiver’s style is colorful and fun. She’s been featured in The Huffington Post, Disney Style and The Blog Issue.
Ashley Nicole Meza
Blog: Ashes Into Fashion
YouTube Channel: Ashley Meza
Ashley’s YouTube channel is full of makeup tutorials, how-to styling ideas and hauls as well as funny vlogs.
Natalie & Sarah
Blog: We The Birds
Natalie and Sarah not only bring the sea foam hair and miminalist style of We The Birds, but tasty, custom made macarons.
Ciara Anderson
Woke up to 20,000 subbies on YouTube 😳😳 I'm still surprised that, that many people want to watch me talk and do my hair lol. I'm forever grateful for all of my subbies and supporters😘 I decided last year in November to quit my job to focus on YouTube and people looked at me crazy when I saved all my money to buy a 800$ camera 2 years ago, but it was all worth it! YouTube has really been a blessing, it's opened up so many opportunities for me and spoiled me rotten, God willing I never have to get a 9-5. 😢 ❤️✨ thank y'all for the support and love. I'm super excited for what's in store!😘
YouTube Channel: Aye Ciara
Ciara is a student at The University of Texas at Arlington that brings plenty of style and hair inspiration. Her channel features not only fashion but travel and beauty.
Misty Dawn
Blog: Heels and Hugs
Misty always knows what to wear to every occasion. With the help of Heels and Hugs, we were fashion ready for all of our festivities over the holidays.
Marrica Evans
Blog: Flaunt Your Fro
Youtube Channel: Flaunt Your Fro
Style influencer, photographer and hair goals, Marrica Evans is the mastermind behind Flaunt Your Fro. Followers can find natural hair tutorials, beauty and style inspiration.
Fabiola Fabela
Blog: Fab Fabela
From California to the Big D, Fab Fabela strut her style throughout the Metroplex. Her Instagram page is full of flat lays and chic looks.
Melody Sours
Blog: Blingaholic88
If you love print combinations and color, following Melody Sours is a must. She definitely gives style inspiration with her sparkle, heels and accessories.
Sarah Marshall
Sarah Marshall shows her followers that every girl must have grace and style in order to be glamorous.
Blog: Grace Meets Glam
Francois
Blog: Hello Francois
Can’t forget about the guys! Francois offers modern style with Dallas lifestyle and travel on his blog.
Vanessa
Keeping cozy in this stylish grey knit poncho! The best part is this poncho comes with sleeves 🤣 perfect for below freezing temps 👌🏼
Blog: Vanessa In Dallas
Vanessa’s classy and sophisticated style matches perfectly with her business savvy lifestyle. A full time marketing director by day, her followers will find style inspiration, DIYs and even recipes.
Devoreaux
Blog: The Prep Pursuit
YouTube Channel: The Prep Pursuit
If you love classic, preppy style, Devoreaux is the blogger to follow. She also shares etiquette and culture tips.
Summer
Blog: Styled by Summer
A student at Texas A&M, Summer’s dream is to work in the fashion or beauty marketing industry. She shares beauty secrets, fashion finds and tips on her blog.