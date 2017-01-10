Spice of Blythe: Car Fuel!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Something awful happened to me the other day that I'm sure you can relate to: I was stuck in a traffic jam!

Sitting there for two hours trying to make it four exits down the highway, I was tired, cranky, bored, and making it all worse, I was hungry.

So I got to thinking about how I can avoid that in the future, and how you can too. Here are some things you can keep in your car at all times to make sure you don't starve to death in a traffic apocalypse.

First off is water. Keep bottled water around everywhere you go, so you can always stay hydrated. That one's easy.

Next up is cheese and crackers. Just buy some from the store and keep them in your glove box to take the edge off that traffic jam hunger.

Right next to that, keep some string cheese! It's delicious, it's fun, and if you've got some kids, they'll enjoy it too!

Another good thing to have around for a little bit of energy along with the protein? Nuts! Keep a little tin of your favorite nut mix handy and you can get through anything.

And finally, if you're really running on empty, the magic bullet is jerky. Beef, turkey, or chicken, jerky is packed with protein, never goes bad, and can save the day if it's been a little too long since your last meal.

The Spice of Blythe is to keep your body's fuel level in mind when you're driving, just like your car's. Keep yourself fueled up so you can stay safe and avoid all that road rage!