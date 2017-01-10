Jenna Bush Hager Apologizes for “Hidden Fences,” Pharrell Responds

A red carpet flub at the Golden Globes by NBC pre-show host Jenna Bush Hager has some people calling her racist.

Bush Hager asked producer and composer Pharrell Williams about the movie he scored, “Hidden Figures.”

Problem was, she called it “Hidden Fences,” combining the title with “Fences,” another critically acclaimed African-American film, which is also getting lots of awards-season buzz.

The cringe-worthy red carpet mix-up drew a lot of backlash on social media, with some people on Twitter calling Bush Hager racist.

This #HiddenFences keeps happening cause racist white people don't see different films they just see black people #GoldenGlobes — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) January 9, 2017

The #HiddenFences incident is more than an innocent mistake. It's a lack of research or care for black cinema. — Mariah Hickman (@_MariahHickman) January 9, 2017

But Bush Hager appeared on “Today” Monday and apologize, saying she did not want to make anyone feel “lesser.”

“I have seen both movies,” she said. “I thought they were both brilliant. I’ve interviewed cast from both of the movies. And I offended people, I am deeply sorry.”

In her emotional address, she said it was simply a mistake, a human error.

Even Pharrell is taking it all in stride, tweeting “Don’t worry @ JennaBushHager!Everyone makes mistakes. Hidden Fences does sound like an intriguing movie though. Just saying… 😘❤”

Don't worry @JennaBushHager!Everyone makes mistakes. Hidden Fences does sound like an intriguing movie though. Just saying… 😂😘❤ — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 9, 2017

Watch below and let us know what you think. Was it truly an honest mistake, or more like accidental racism?