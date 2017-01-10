Garland Police Looking for Driver That Hit 18-Year-Old While Walking To School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND - Garland Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run of a Garland high school student.

Police say 18-year-old Natalia Estrada was crossing Garland Road around six o'clock Monday morning when a vehicle hit her.

Officers say the girl might not have been in the crosswalk when she crossed.

Garland police say Natalia had a broken leg and is still at Parkland hospital. Her friends say she took a bad hit. "She has three broken ribs, she has internal bleeding, she`s really messed up," said Garland High School Student Brandon Cruz. Her family says she's been talking but doesn't remember when she got hit.

One nearby business sits right in front of the busy intersection. They checked their surveillance cameras for any possible clues.

So far no luck, but there are other cameras in the area.

Police say they're looking for a grey, GMC pick up truck that may be involved in the crash.