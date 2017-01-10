FC Dallas Player Hit by Car While Helping Stranded Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING -- An FC Dallas soccer player will have to stay off the field for several months after being hit by a car in Irving.

Mid-fielder Ryan Hollingshead was just trying to be a good Samaritan.

He had stopped to help a stranded car on the Bush turnpike during lastFriday's mini snow storm when another vehicle slid on the icy road and hit him.

Hollingshead flew about 30 feet thorugh the air and fractured three vertebrae in his neck. He'll now have to stay in a neck brace for six to eight weeks.

FC Dallas hopes to have him playing again by April.