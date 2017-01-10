Bathroom Bill Could Cost Texas Billions In Lost Revenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Texas bathroom bill hits center stage in Austin.

Lt. Governer Dan Patrick is pushing a bill to require transgender people to use the bathroom that matches the sex on their birth certificate, but not everyone is behind it.

Cece Cox, the CEO of the Resource Center says that this "is a devisive attempt to create legislation that is not necessary that would prevent transgender people from being able to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity."

Senate bill 6 could be expensive for the Lone Star State. Cox says that this could end up costing Texas "billions" in lost revenue.

When North Carolina passed their bathroom bill last year, the backlash started.

Ecommerce giant Paypal cut plans to create hundreds of jobs there. The NBA all star game pulled out, too.

The City of Frisco declined any comment, but tell us they're watching the bill very closely.

Arlington's watching, too.

The City wants to attract and keep businesses and help their partners like the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers.

In a statement released to NewsFix, Arlington said "the City would oppose any legislation that prevented us from being able to do these things".

Cece Cox says "To be talking and spending energy and resources into a bill thats telling people they can't go into a bathroom, is a complete waste of time."