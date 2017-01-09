The Event Celebs Are Attending Instead of the Inauguration

Countdown for the inauguration is underway, but many people have made it clear they have no interest in attending. Instead, alternative events that weekend have captured their interests.

The Peace Ball, a celebratory event of “accomplishments and successes,” is occurring the day before the inauguration during festivities honoring President-elect Donald Trump.

Attendants include Angela Davis, Amy Goodman, Laura Flanders and Danny Glover. Grammy winning jazz singer Esperanza Spalding and Grammy nominated R&B singer Solange Knowles will perform, making it one of the most talked about events of inauguration weekend.

Event creator and owner of Busboys and Poets, Andy Shallal, has emphasized that the event isn’t about protesting Trump, but a gathering of “artists, activists and progressives.”

The Peace Ball will be held at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture at 8p on January 19. Tickets are sold out.