Texas Family Caught Up in Fort Lauderdale Shooting

AUSTIN -- As the Fort Lauderdale airport tries to get back to normal, a Texas family is recalling the harrowing moment they got caught up in the chaos of the January 6 shooting.

The Davis family calls Austin home, but had just visited the Bahamas on vacation and were flying back through Fort Lauderdale. They went through airport security just before 2 p.m. Friday.

At that time, they knew there had been a shooting an hour before in another terminal, but were told everything was under control. Minutes later, however, everything changed and turned into what the Davis family describes as one of the scariest moments of their lives.

"There's a Starbucks right there by security. We went up, ordered our drinks, and we had been standing there for maybe five minutes, that's it. And, like I said, that's when TSA began running at us. We didn't know -- there's no plan -- just try to stay together, but we all ended up in different places," Aubre Davis said.

Police had gotten reports of a second shooter, but that claim turned out to be false. Still, the Davis family spent hours at the airport before they were finally released.

They caught a flight home Saturday.