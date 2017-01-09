Red Bird is Back! Oak Cliff Mall Taking Back Its Original Name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Community leaders are looking to revitalize Southwest Center Mall in Oak Cliff -- and it's all starting with a name change.

The mall is going back to its old moniker, Red Bird.

It's all part of an ambitious plan unveiled this weekend that calls for a Marriott Courtyard hotel, office and green space, a tech incubator, and apartments.

Funds for the upgrade still have to be secured, but officials say the majority of the construction will start either late this year or early 2018.