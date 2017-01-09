× Magician David Blaine Shoots Himself in Mouth as Bullet Trick Goes Wrong

David Blaine, master magician and illusionist, shot himself in the mouth as he performed one of his scariest tricks: the bullet catch.

While preparing for his television show Beyond Magic, Blaine was attempting to catch a bullet in his mouth. He was fitted with a gum shield that went in this mouth. The shield held a metal cup – and that’s what he would actually catch the bullet in.

But the clip that aired on the show shows that this trick went wrong – in a big way. The metal cup slipped out of the gum shield. When the bullet hit, the shield shattered.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors found that he had a lacerated throat.

He still plans to do the trick on his upcoming tour though.