ItWasACatch: Playoff Rematch With Packers Brings Up Old Debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROYSE CITY, TX — The Packers are on their way to Dallas for a big time divisional round matchup this Sunday, and it sets up a rematch from two years ago, that no Cowboys fan has forgotten.

Yeah, the infamous overturned Dez catch still hasn’t worn off for Cowboys Nation, and independent designers like Jamie Odom are still out to meet the demand!

“They took off, it’s one of my biggest sellers,” Odom said of her “It Was A Catch” shirts.

Even two years after the fact, the shirts are still flying off the presses, proving that Cowboys fans not forgetful or forgiving.

“Anytime the Cowboys do good, game day, maybe the day before, business picks up really big,” said Odom, who runs Design Junkie Apparel. “More girls than guys order but a lot of girls are ordering the “It Was A Catch” for their guys and I have stuff that ships all the way out to New York, Michigan, stuff that’s obviously local, people that want to pick up right now, and then people that are, ‘I’ll pay whatever it takes, just get it to me, because we don’t have anything Cowboys out here.’”

Yep, the Cowboys are America’s Team and the saltiness over that no catch call is a cross-country passion.

But with the Packers in town this week, the Boys will finally have their shot to dish out some revenge, and maybe, finally erase one of the toughest moments in team history from fan’s minds.