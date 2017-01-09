Horseback Riders with Disabilities Compete in Chisholm Challenge

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicked off the 14th annual Chisholm Challenge horse show today, having approximately 200 equestrians with disabilities compete throughout the week.

Thirteen therapeutic horseback riding organizations across north Texas will be represented in events including reining, trotting, western pleasure and showmanship. Equestrians who place first in their divisions receive a custom Gist Silversmith belt buckle.

The Chisholm Challenge is open to the public and free to attend.

Madison “Mustang Maddy” Shambaugh, noted equine behaviorist, will host and special exhibition Tuesday at 1p.