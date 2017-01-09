Hollywood’s ‘Bad & Boujee’ Show Up For 74th Annual Golden Globes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEVERLY HILLS -- Hollywood's most Bad and Boujee came out for the 74th Golden Globes awards Sunday night.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross started the night making history for her show Black-ish. The 44-year-old is the first African American woman to win Best Actress in a Comedy Series in over 30 years!

"This is for all the women, women of color, and colorful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy. I want you to know that I see you, we see you," she said in an inspiring acceptance speech.

Her win and others quickly turned the trending #GoldenGlobes into #SoulGlobes.

The only reason I'm watching the #GoldenGlobes is for Viola Davis' acceptance speech #SoulGlobes — Isaac (@Im_Just_Isaac) January 9, 2017

While films such as La La Land won seven globes and Moonlight for Best Picture, many think the golden moment probably goes to Meryl Streep's acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement honor. The Iron Lady used the stage to call out Trump.

The President-elect didn't waste any time responding on (no, surprise) Twitter.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Well, while Donald got a Golden Globe diss another Donald was a clear winner. Actor Donald Glover walked away with two Golden Globes for his series, Atlanta.

Just like Ryan Gosling did in The Notebook , he warmed our hearts after dedicating his first Golden Globe to his lady Eva Mendez.