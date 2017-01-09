Hollywood’s ‘Bad & Boujee’ Show Up For 74th Annual Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS -- Hollywood's most Bad and Boujee came out for the 74th Golden Globes awards Sunday night.
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross started the night making history for her show Black-ish. The 44-year-old is the first African American woman to win Best Actress in a Comedy Series in over 30 years!
"This is for all the women, women of color, and colorful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy. I want you to know that I see you, we see you," she said in an inspiring acceptance speech.
Her win and others quickly turned the trending #GoldenGlobes into #SoulGlobes.
While films such as La La Land won seven globes and Moonlight for Best Picture, many think the golden moment probably goes to Meryl Streep's acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement honor. The Iron Lady used the stage to call out Trump.
The President-elect didn't waste any time responding on (no, surprise) Twitter.
Well, while Donald got a Golden Globe diss another Donald was a clear winner. Actor Donald Glover walked away with two Golden Globes for his series, Atlanta.
Just like Ryan Gosling did in The Notebook , he warmed our hearts after dedicating his first Golden Globe to his lady Eva Mendez.