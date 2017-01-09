Family & Friends Of Teen Killed During NYE Party Say Final Farewells

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Christian Dawson planned to ring in The New Year just like everyone else. On NYE, the 19-year-old went out with a group of friends to Azure Banquet Hall in Dallas to celebrate.

The night took a turn for the worse when someone fired off gunshots into the crowd hitting and killing the Langston University student. Cops say other victims were injured in the shooting but Christian was the only one who didn't make it out alive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

"It was unnecessary to lose him in that way, " one of Christian's college fraternity brothers told NewsFix. "It's just one of those things that it's shocking to you can't believe it."

Monday morning, the teen's family and friends gathered at Prestonwood Baptist Church to say their final farewells.

"We're all going to miss him very very dearly as he was energetic and infectious," Christian's uncle added.

The teen's former college professor, Joshua Busby also attended the services.

"I had him his first semester at Langston University, he actually earned an 'A' in my class and I don't just give 'A's," Busby said.