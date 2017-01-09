Dalila’s Leftovers: Tacos Mariachi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - New Year, same appetite. And when it comes to things I want to eat, tacos are always at the top of the list. That's why I took my talents to Tacos Mariachi in Dallas to get a taste of what they are cooking up. Now these aren’t your average tacos. Tacos Mariachi is a seafood taco shop. Something that the Triple D needed, and are now eating it up - literally.

From octopus, to Mahi-mahi, to salmon - there's something for everyone to dive-in and try.

P.S. If you're nice enough, the owner - Jesus Carmona - may even name a taco after you!