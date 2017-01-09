Christopher Columbus Thought Manatees Were Ugly Mermaids 😂

Posted 11:41 am, January 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:57AM, January 9, 2017
Circa 1500, Italian explorer Christopher Columbus. (Getty)

Today is the 524th anniversary of Christopher Columbus discovering ugly mermaids. Bummed at what they looked like in real life, Columbus described them as “not half as beautiful as they are painted.”

Hunting mermaids in a stormy ocean and the raging waves (Getty)

Uh…. that’s because they were manatees, Chris.

Baby manatee swims near its mother (Getty)

Columbus and his crew were sailing near the Dominican Republican in January of 1493 when he spotted and reported the three “mermaids,” and he wasn’t alone in what he thought. According to history.com, most of the mermaid legends told by sailors — the ones that weren’t outright lies — were probably manatee sightings.

Or maybe dugongs.

A dugong in Egypt (Getty)

Or Steller’s sea cows.

A mermaid is startled by a manatee or sea cow (Getty)

The true sea cow became extinct in the 1760s, but we’ve all felt that way at the beach sometimes, amirite?

Cows at the sea (Getty)

Manatees live in warm water, so it makes sense they were near the Dominican Republic.

Mermaids have been around at least since Greek times and according to some legends (and movies like Splash and The Little Mermaid), they can take on human form and marry mortal men.

giphy

So maybe Chris was just lonely after all that time at sea?

