What?! The Limited Shuts Down ALL 250 Stores

The ladies have one less place to shop.

The Limited closed all 250 of its retail stores this weekend. Yes, that includes the ones right here in North Texas.

Not much of a warning, huh?

But there is a slight glimmer of hope. The Limited’s website says, “We’re sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors. But this isn’t goodbye. The styles you love are still available online. We’re just a click away 24 hours a day.”

Everything online is now 50% off. So, get your click on.