Volunteers Warm Bodies & Spirits on Year’s Coldest Day

NORTH TEXAS -- It may have looked like a yard sale, but there were no ski slopes to be found. (For those who don't know, that's when you wreck, and your gear covers the mountain.)

On Saturday, it was just a group trying to bring some warmth to what the National Weather Service in Fort Worth called the coldest day in six years.

"This is one of the coldest days of the year, so we could not have picked a better day to hand out these hats and scarves," said Warm Up America Assistant Executive Director Jenny Bessonette.

For the third straight year, Warm Up America held their Made with Love event, taking newly knitted and crocheted hats and scarves to struggling neighborhoods, leaving them for anyone who could use some warmth.

"Oh, right now my toes are cold, and if I didn't have two layers of socks on, I'd be pretty really cold!" said 10-year-old volunteer Katelyn Sorensen.

Those who were 'pretty really cold' certainly appreciated that extra love. Nearly every piece was claimed in one neighborhood in a matter of 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the area's homeless shelters were in the business of warmth as well.

"We have about 150 people who are going to stay in during the day on an average day, 411 right now, so you can see there's a significant difference," said Daniel Roby, the executive director of Dallas' Austin Street Center.

That open door is literally a lifesaver for our homeless.

"Several people have died from hypothermia just over this last winter season that we've had," Roby said. "It is a heartbreaking experience to know that is a reality that people face."

Temps in the teens don't mean spirits can't be warm, and our area showed that in abundance on this cold Saturday.