TMZ Releases Chilling Video in Fort Lauderdale Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — This video is horrific, to say the least.

TMZ released what appears to be airport surveillance video showing the Fort Lauderdale gunman walking among passengers near baggage claim carousels, when he pulls a handgun from his waistband and begins firing.

In the 20-second video, you can see terrified travelers running and ducking behind anything they can find.

It’s unclear how TMZ got its hands on the video.

Esteban Santiago — an Iraqi war veteran — faces federal charges in the airport attack that left five people dead and six others wounded.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.