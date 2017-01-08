Looking for Love: It’s the Busiest Day for Online Dating

DALLAS — New year, new you, right?

But this time, we’re not talking about hitting the gym. Maybe in 2017 what you really want, in the words of Mary J. Blige, is a “Real Love!”

After the holiday breakups, the New Year’s resolutions and the pressure to be with someone for Valentine’s Day, what comes next?

Dating Sunday?! Yep, apparently, January 8th is the busiest day for online dating.

Sites like Match.com, Plenty of Fish and Tinder are said to be bumping with all types of love emoji’s and likes going on.

Let’s face it, trying to meet someone in person can be a little daunting. That’s exactly why the number of 18 to 24-year-old singles using mobile dating apps nearly tripled between 2013 and 2016, creeping up from 10% to 27%.

So, if you’re looking for computer love, here are some quick tips: Update your profile with a banging new picture, focus on conversation starters, and don’t give up if you don’t get a match right away.

Hey, you’ve still got a little over a month until Valentine’s Day. But uhh… who’s counting?!