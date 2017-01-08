× Georgia Tech Swim Team Goes Swimming in the Snow

BLACKSBURG, Va — And… this is what happens when you’ve got cabin fever and too much darn time on your hands.

You strip down to your swim trunks and go for a swim in the snow!

That’s exactly what the Georgia Tech swim team did when they got snowed in and their meet at Virginia Tech was cancelled. And they posted the funny video to Facebook…

You can see the swimmers working on their 4×50 relay, as they glide across the snow in their respective swim styles. They compete in perfect form, but it makes us cold just watching them!

As of Sunday morning, the Facebook post had more than 2.9 million views.

