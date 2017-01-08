× California Foots Bill for Convicted Killer’s Sex Change

SAN FRANCISCO — California taxpayers just became the first in the country to pay for an inmate’s sex-reassignment surgery.

57-year-old Shiloh Heavenly Quine is convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery for ransom. Quine was born a man but identifies as a woman.

Quine had the surgery in San Francisco on Thursday, Reuters reported. She will reportedly be moved to a women’s prison when she leaves the hospital.

The state was legally required to pay for the operation.

The California Department of Corrections established new guidelines for providing sex reassignment surgery for inmates in 2015 after the Transgender Law Center brought two cases against the state.

Quine told a prison psychologist who recommended her for the operation that it would bring a “drastic, internal completeness,” the New York Times reported.

The executive director of the Transgender Law Center calls the surgery a victory for “all transgender people who have ever been denied the medical care we need.”