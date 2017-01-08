BMI Drops Kim Burrell From Gospel Event After Anti-Gay Sermon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- We've all heard the saying, "God don't like ugly."

Well, what many are calling gospel singer Kim Burrell's "ugly" words about homosexuality just cost her another gig.

BMI uninvited her to its annual Trailblazers of Gospel Music event scheduled for next weekend in Atlanta. Organizers say Burrell is no longer being honored, because they want to keep the focus on songwriters and the music.

The announcement comes just days after Texas Southern University yanked Burrell's weekly radio show from its airwaves. Ellen also nixed her scheduled performance to Pharrell.

"There's no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on," Pharrell told Ellen.

Pharrell and Burrell worked together on the song "I See a Victory" for the "Hidden Figures" soundtrack. The movie is about three black women who faced discrimination while working on NASA's first successful space mission.

The irony, huh?

It may seem as if the world is against Burrell, but there's a Change.org petition backing her that reads in part, "Going to Heaven is more important than being on anyone's television show."

"This is a big, gigantic beautiful, colorful world, and it only works with conclusion and empathy," Pharrell said. "It only works that way."