A Few Brave Souls Take The Polar Plunge!

DALLAS — For most of us here in DFW we’ve spent the last few days trying to get out of the cold, but not these brave souls!

Sunday, Hypnotic Donuts hosted its 5th Annual Polar Plunge, with the chilly participants diving into a freezing cold swimming pool.

“We try to do it one of the first good weekends of the year, wash away all the sin from last year, jump into this freezing cold pool of water and swim from one side to the other,” explained Joshua Griffin, the General Manager of Hypnotic Donuts in Dallas.

And this year the weather matched the name.

“The water’s at 40 degrees right now, it’s about 45 outside, but I think the wind is probably what’s gonna get you,” said Griffin.

But there’s also a good cause to freezing your tail off. The proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association of Dallas.

“We also chose an association that’s near and dear, the past three years we’ve done the Greater Dallas Alzheimer’s Association,” Griffin said. “I personally have dealt with it in my family and then my wife’s family as well.”

So shed that hoodie and toss that hot cocoa. If you really want to show winter who’s boss, dive right into it!