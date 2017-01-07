Beer May Soon Be Pouring From Your Keurig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Everyone loves a good cocktail, especially when it’s made just the way you like it!

And it's all thanks to our friends over at Keurig and Anheuser Busch. They've combined forces to bring you a countertop appliance that dispenses drinks at home.

Keurig’s KOLD technology, the one they use for sodas, can be used for beer, spirits, cocktails and mixers. Not to mention, without having to do all the work!

Now it's up to you to decide how you want to catch your buzz -- pounding shots and uncomfortable high heels or cosmopolitans and chill?

No matter what you decide, you know the drill, drink responsibly.

Cheers!