Yahoo’s Twitter Fingers Accidentally Slip And Types Very Offensive Word

SUNNYVALE, CA -- There's accidentally saying the wrong thing, then there's accidentally tweeting the wrong thing. One has the potential to last forever.

Well, the folks over at Yahoo Finance learned the difference when they posted a story about Trump and his plans for a "bigger" Navy.

Instead of typing "b" for bigger they typed "n."

After the mistake, Yahoo quickly took it down. Considering we live in a world of screenshots, this is something they couldn't ctrl-alt-delete.

So, after a new hashtag was born making fun of Yahoo's oops, the company apologized for their "spelling" error.

To make things fair, the "b" is next to the "n" on the keyboard. See: