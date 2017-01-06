WhatsTheBeef? FWPD Tweet States Wendy’s Refused Service to Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- What is it with Wendy's making headlines lately?

You'll remember the fast food chain has been burning people who are going after their food on Twitter. We're pretty sure the person in charge of those burns in not to blame for this.

The Fort Worth Police Department tweeted to Wendy's that the store on Trail Lake Drive and I-20 refused to serve one of its officers. So #WhatsTheBeef?

@Wendys at Trail Lake and I20 would not serve one of our uniformed officers tonight? #whatsthebeef — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 6, 2017

A spokesperson for the department said a patrol supervisor walked up to order something inside the restaurant. He said employees then turned their back toward him, walked back to the kitchen, and refused to serve him.

The officer believes it's because of his uniform.

The officer said the only person who made any eye contact with him was the person working the drive thru. That person also did not help him out.

Wendy's responded by tweeting they were handling the situation.

@fortworthpd We are aware the incident and are abruptly handling the situation. Could you please DM us, so we can gather more info. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 6, 2017

They also sent out a statement in part saying," ...please know this appears to be an unfortunate misunderstanding. In fact, this restaurant welcomes and offers free meals and discounts to all members of law enforcement in recognition of their service. We value and respect our local police officers and what they do to protect our community..."

It has not been been disclosed if those employees will be disciplined.