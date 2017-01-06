Study Says Exposing Kids to Peanuts Could Prevent Allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of people go nuts for peanuts, but for those who can't even get near the salty snack the nutty goodness is bad news.

“About 1% of the population is sensitive to peanuts,” said Dr. Alfred Johnson

That’s right, but if you're worried about your babies having a peanut allergy, folks with the institute of allergies and infectious diseases say in order to build your kids immunity, feed your babies the peanuts early.

“The guidelines recommend those with high sensitivity see a doctor before introducing foods. For the moderate ones, to do this about 4 months and to other kids about 4-6 months,” said Dr. Johnson

Dr. Johnson says you gotta talk to your doc before introducing any kind of highly allergic food, but the science behind the study is sound.

'That's why breast feeding has been brought back into being recommended is because the mother eats all those different foods, passes that on through the breast milk to the infant to build up tolerance slowly.'

Maybe this small dose of nuts now can keep you out of the ER later!