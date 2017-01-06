Rowlett To Build New Park And Tornado Sculpture In Path Of Devastation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROWLETT - It's been just over a year since a tornado ravaged the city of Rowlett.

One person died and more than 1,200 homes were damaged.

As families rebuild, the city is dedicating a 32 foot sculpture to rise out on the path of the devastation.

Sculpture creator Troy Connatser says, "This is something that we don`t want to be known by. Lets just move on and look at what we have."

He says about the location of the new project. "You can come here and reflect."

Connatser isn't a sculptor, but when city members asked for his input, he got on board to build the art work. "I build fences and decks and outdoor kitchens. A couple of people asked me to make some drawings and renderings of what I might envision and it went over well," said Connatser.

Rowlett resident, Dusty Young says the model of the sculpture is beautiful and she can't wait for the full size to go up in three months or so.

It will go up in a new park just yards away from where the EF4 tornado hit.

An idea that rose up out of the damage, that came together in the form of steel tubular art. "It came out better than I thought it would," said Connatser.