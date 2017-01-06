Five Things Friday: 5 Things To Do This Weekend

If you don’t feel like sitting next to a fire with a warm blanket, the DFW has plenty of events going on this weekend!

Colin Kane

Known for his in-your-face delivery, the insult comic brings R-rated humor. A born and raised New Yorker, he sells out theaters and comedy clubs across the country. He’ll have shows throughout the weekend at the Arlington Improv.

Price: $22 – $32

When: Friday, Jan 6 – Sunday, Jan 8

Terry Costa Bridal Fair

Find all things bridal from cake tastings, photographers and florist at this FREE event.

Price: FREE

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10a – 6p

5th Annual Hypnotic Donuts Polar Plunge

The Polar Plunge will take place at the pool of the Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles on Sunday. Participants can jump in the pool than warm up in their new Tiki Bar area afterwards.

All donations raised will go to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Dallas Chapter.

Price: $10 to jump, donations

When: Sunday, January 8

2nd Sunday Jazz Jam

Labyrinth Walk Coffee House is hosting their 2nd Sunday Jazz Jam. Players bring their instruments, singers bring their voices or you can just come and listen at this FREE event!

Price: FREE

When: Sunday, January 8

Free Fortune Telling at Klyde Warren Park

Get your fortune told for FREE at Klyde Warren Park every Saturday and Sunday in January. Major Tom Schick tells fortunes using tarot cards (permitting the temperature is 55+ degrees and dry).

Price: FREE

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in January