Dallas Smokehouse Feeds 700 Homeless After Weird Theft

DALLAS -- Hundreds of Dallas' homeless were treated to a special barbecue -- and it was all thanks to a mysterious thief.

It all started when Lockhart Smokehouse noticed their water was only coming out in a trickle in the kitchen, and was basically nonexistent in the bathrooms.

Turns out, someone had actually stolen the restaurant's water meter.

Lockhart couldn't open for lunch -- even though the food was already prepared -- so, not wanting it to go to waste, they sent it to two shelters, who ended up serving 700 people.