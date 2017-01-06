Dallas Smokehouse Feeds 700 Homeless After Weird Theft

DALLAS -- Hundreds of Dallas' homeless were treated to a special barbecue -- and it was all thanks to a mysterious thief.
It all started when Lockhart Smokehouse noticed their water was only coming out in a trickle in the kitchen, and was basically nonexistent in the bathrooms.
Turns out, someone had actually stolen the restaurant's water meter.
Lockhart couldn't open for lunch -- even though the food was already prepared -- so, not wanting it to go to waste, they sent it to two shelters, who ended up serving 700 people.
