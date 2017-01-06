Consumer Electronics Show Reveals Hottest Gadgets of 2017!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- Alright all you techies gather round.

We've got data on the newest tech toys from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and they just might overload your motherboard!

First up, if you thought your grandma's flower -patterned wallpaper was mind blowing, we’ve got something for you.

The experts at LG came up with Wallpaper TV! This baby is super thin just like wallpaper and sticks to your wall using magnets.

Wouldn't you like to have that in your living room?

For the young computer whiz, there's Lego Boost. It’s a Lego set that teaches your kids how to code!

Now, looking out for new moms, a smart breast pump called Willow, fits inside the bra, pumps silently, and hey, It`s dishwasher friendly.

Tired of having to wait for the water to get to that perfect, relaxing temperature? Well from the comfort of your nice warm bed, Moen’s - New Smart Shower System starts the shower from an app on your phone.

Finally, be sure to check out the virtual reality boots from Cerevo`S Taclim. You can now feel what it's like to step on certain surfaces in games, as you kick your enemies in the face!

And it's the only time you can get away with wearing socks and sandals.

Hey, just saying!