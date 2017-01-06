Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - New year, same cravings. And if you're craving tacos, we've got a spot that's doing them differently. It's Tacos Mariach i in Dallas. And owner Jesus Carmona is taking some of your favorite sea creatures and putting them on a tortilla.

"To be in such a competitive market like Dallas, you need to be creative - and consistency is key," Carmona told Newsfix. "All the seafood tacos that I have are very unique."

Like the Mayas taco, with Mahi-mahi, marinated to perfection and topped with pickled onion and fresh radishes.

Chew on This: Tacos Mariachi is even serving up the pulpo taco.

"We get the freshest pulpo we can find. We cook it for and hour and a half. We boil it," Carmona said.

And it's topped with cheese, sliced avocado, and cilantro pesto.

"It's very tender, very juicy, very flavorful," Carmona said.

Every now and again, Jesus likes to name tacos after his customers, like the Vcki Oh! - a taco with house made chorizo, roasted poblano peppers, and portobello mushrooms - wrapped like a crepe and served on a tortilla.

So what does it take a get a taco named after you?

"Personality," Carmona told Newsfix.

"I would never think in 1000 years I would walk in one of my favorite tacos restaurants in Dallas and see a taco named after me," Vicki Oh! said. "I wanted avocado on it. Avocado and crema."

From underwater creations, to moniker inspired specialites - there's a sea of things to choose from at Tacos Mariachi.

So dive on in!