Bishop Cider Co. Opens Bar Arcade

Bishop Cider Co. opened a bar arcade full of classic video games and plenty of cider to fuel old school gamers.

Cidercade features 80+ arcade games that allow simultaneous play for up to 140 players. Entrance is $10 for unlimited play.

Wanting to fill empty space in their warehouse, founders Joel and Laura Malone decided to bring 80s and 90s kid nostalgia to Dallas after being inspired by an Austin arcade.

Not only does the cidery have a new arcade, but also exclusive ciders based on the games. Dry-hopped ciders Galaxy and Mosaic are based off of games Galaga and Tetris, and unlike most of their flavors, can only be found at Cidercade. Crackberry and Nectar, their most popular flavors, are also available on tap.

The arcade is open at their Design District location Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 10p and Saturdays and Sundays noon to 10p. Kids are welcome until 8p.

Tours are free on Saturdays at 12:30p.