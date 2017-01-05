× Willie Nelson Shows Off Christmas Sweater From Snoop Dogg

Turns out, Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg have more in common than just music.

Not only are they friends, but they both openly enjoy marijuana, which is evident in a tweet Nelson sent Tuesday night, “Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater.”

Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater pic.twitter.com/jzaw7pkQEe — Willie Nelson (@willienelson) January 4, 2017

The picture posted along with the tweet showed Nelson sporting a red Christmas sweater. The sweater reads, “Smoke weed everyday.”

Instead of a green Christmas tree, there is a large marijuana leaf with a star on top.