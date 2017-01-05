Vandal Spray Paints Dallas Church Chapel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS--It was a message of hate on the Cathedral of Hope's Interfaith Peace Chapel in Dallas Thursday morning.

Somebody spray-painted words and numbers on the building along with a reference to "kitty" porn.

"I think that the way in which we're going to respond is to demonstrate the values that we hold as a congregation," said Rev. Neil Cazares-Thomas, Senior Pastor at the Cathedral of Hope.

"(We'll) find ways in which we can help to eradicate the issues of child exploitation in the United States and across the world and use that as our response to this act of hate"

The Cathedral was one of several LGBT landmarks in Dallas that were spray-painted a couple of years ago. Someone was arrested in that case.

So far, no one's been arrested this time.