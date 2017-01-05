Texas Suing FDA Over Lethal Injection Drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN -- Texas leads the nation in death penalty executions, which may be why the Lone Star state is ready to get back lethal injection drugs seized by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is suing over more than 1,000 vials of sodium thiopental seized by the FDA. It happened over 17 months ago, but the agency has yet to decide if Texas can have the execution drugs back.

Texas officials say the FDA is required by law to make a decision within a reasonable amount of time -- and the state feels 17 months is way too long.

The shipment in question came from an unnamed foreign supplier; supplies of lethal injection drugs are running low in the U.S.