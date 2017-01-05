Real-Life ‘Forrest Gump’ Running 100 Marathons for 100 Charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Forrest Gump ran just because he felt like it.

But not KP Kelly. He's running 100 marathons in 100 days for 100 different charities!

Kelly started his trek in Los Angeles, went through Las Vegas, Scottsdale and El Paso. He's in Dallas until January 8th. Then he's onward to Austin, Houston, Alabama, Pensacola, Jacksonville and ending in Daytona Beach, Florida.

NewsFix caught up with Kelly while in Dallas -- no entourage, no fans, just him in the cold running to help those in need.

"It means a lot, especially to the smaller charities," Kelly said. "I think about that when I'm on the run, and I think that's going to be a big part of looking back at the difference that was made."