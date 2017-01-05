Rangers Pick a Familiar Firm to Design New Ballpark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- The City of Arlington and the Texas Rangers are in the process of adding another billion-dollar stadium to the Metroplex.

On Thursday, team and city officials were at Globe Life Park to make a few announcements, and show off some concept art.

Leading off was Texas Live, the entertainment complex they're building adjacent to both the current ballpark and the new one. It'll feature a hotel, restaurants, event spaces, etc., and aims to draw tourists to Arlington.

"They bring people to your community seven days a week," Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said, referring to similar complexes around the country. He added that, according to projections, "Four million people a year will be coming to Texas Live itself."

Of course the shiny new ballpark will also be a draw... And the team announced the architectural firm that will be designing it: HKS.

HKS is a Dallas-based firm that's designed stadiums and other stuff all over the world, but you don't have to go far to see some of their work. They designed the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, and were the architect-of-record for the Rangers' current home back in 1994.

Now, they'll be designing its retractable-roof replacement.

"We love Globe Life Park," said Bryan Trubey, Executive VP of HKS. "There are some things we love about it we want to take into the new building, like the traditional architecture... There's also some things about it we want to improve on."

Hey, according to the concept art, at least the classic Ballpark-in-Arlington arches and Greene's Hill seem to be staying, with a healthy dose of Houston's Minute Maid Park mixed in.

At any rate, we'll get to see how Texas Live turns out when it's set to open next Spring. The brand-new stadium, meanwhile, is supposed to be ready for Opening Day in 2020.