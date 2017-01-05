Police: Oak Cliff Man Confesses to Killing Father, Injuring Mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CLIFF -- Dallas police say an Oak Cliff man has confessed to killing his 83-year-old father and injuring his mother during an argument.

Choyce and Mae Moon were found New Year's Day after police were asked to perform a welfare check at the home on Red Bird Lane. According to the arrest affidavit, 80-year-old Mae Moon told police her son stabbed her with a knife when she tried to intervene during an argument between her husband and son, 55-year-old Donald Moon.

Police say Donald Moon confessed to the crime after being arrested.