Pakistan Moves to Ban Honor Killings

PAKISTAN -- Honor killing: the killing of a relative, usually a woman, who is perceived to have brought dishonor on the family.

"They have confidence in their murders, that they can kill and society will not be able to do anything to them,” says Muhammad Yasir, his brother murdered in an honor killing.

Basically, it means getting away with murder.

But these days, Pakistan is trying to lay down the law with a new punishment for honor killings.

The law is meant to close the way out for killers, give a convicted killer 25-years in prison and probably the best part of all, no longer force family members to forgive killers.

"It was cruelty; this was cruelty against my son. What honor? The girl was so young. She was 13 years old,” says Azmat Bibi, her son murdered in an honor killing.

Almost 88 men and 1,100 women were victims of honor killings in 2015.

Yet, these horrific murders don't always happen in Pakistan and other countries where the majority living there are Muslim.

They are also happening right here in the United States.

Nine years ago, Yaser Abdel shot his two daughters inside a taxi cab in Irving, police say.

Why?

Because he felt his daughters had become too westernized and had dishonored the family. That's why, investigators say, he decided to take their lives on New Year’s Day in 2008.

He remains on the FBI's most wanted list.

Hopefully, this new law in Pakistan will shed a light on the issue going on not only overseas but also in our own backyard.

And maybe that will stop words like honor and killing from being used in the same sentence.