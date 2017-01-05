New Weed Killer May Kill Texas Wine Buzz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE - Texas is no slouch when it comes to wine making. There are more than 400 vineyards in Texas so far.

Debbie Reynolds of the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association says there may be bitter times ahead if the EPA has its way.

Some Texas vines are dying, all because of a herbicide that kills weeds in cotton and other crops.

Reynolds says farmers have always used weed killers on crops but not on vineyards. And the EPA is set to approve the new weed killer soon.

"Why it`s a big deal now is because the EPA is looking to approve the use of some stronger more effective herbicides for these weeds that these crops are killing. And the drift can remain longer and spread wider," said Reynolds.

And that spread is what growers are worried about.

Because Texas winds aren't like Napa Valley. Reynolds says, "It may not be blowing ten miles an hour today, but you go to Lubbock and it will be blowing ten miles an hour tomorrow."

Reynolds says it takes a vine three years to grow back. So there's a lot to whine about if the Texas wine crop goes south. "It`s not panic time yet, just help us out and understand that this is a big deal for us," said Reynolds.