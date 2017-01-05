Live Stream Lets Parents Watch NICU Babies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING - Little angel Lila has been in the neonatal intensive care unit, otherwise known as "NICU" for five and a half weeks now and as much as she may have wanted to stay with her baby, her mom ended up having to go home before Lila, leaving her precious little one alone.

While they may be physically away from each other, mommy can still keep a close eye on everything that's going on at the hospital, thanks to webcams at Medical City Las Colinas.

Moms are excited because you and your family can log in and watch your little one in real time; watch them move, see if they are sleeping, make sure they are okay.

Nurses are excited about the new technology because they are able to help provide better connections with baby and family.

However, is this really secure? Or can internet creeps invade your privacy and look in on the NICU? Nurses say it's absolutely secure. If a security breach happens, passwords change automatically -- and they can be changed if a parent feels there is an issue.

Lila's mom tells NewsFix, "The technology has really made it so much easier. I did not know how I was going to survive when I left the hospital. I could see if she was sleeping or her eyes were open, it was wonderful."

And it's all thanks to a little thing we call technology!